DEWA Inaugurates Simulator And Training Centre For Power Generation Plants

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

DEWA inaugurates Simulator and Training Centre for power generation plants

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has inaugurated the Simulator and Training Centre at its Jebel Ali Power Plant and Desalination Complex

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has inaugurated the Simulator and Training Centre at its Jebel Ali Power Plant and Desalination Complex.

The centre, which DEWA built in collaboration with Siemens, is the first-of-its-kind in the Arabian Gulf region and the biggest Siemens Simulator of-its-kind worldwide. It aims to enhance the capabilities of engineers and technicians at DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that the Simulator and Training Centre will contribute to consolidating Emiratisation of engineering and technical jobs at DEWA, providing a unique experience to those working in the Generation division. This is achieved using state-of-the-art technologies and best international practices that enable trainees to experience real-life conditions and provide them with the skills needed for dealing with different circumstances.

"This is to prepare an Emirati generation capable of leading the energy and water sectors.

We are committed to the ongoing development of the capabilities of DEWA’s staff, and providing them with the best training programmes to keep them up to date with the latest technologies and the best international standards. This helps them keep pace with the rapid developments in electricity and water production, ensuring the best standards of excellence, quality, reliability, and efficiency."

In turn, Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at DEWA, noted that the training programme aims to develop the capabilities of engineers and technicians in energy generation through theoretical and practical lessons about the operations, control, and maintenance in the power plants, and through interactive training on the simulators. "This gives the trainees a full picture of the work environment in the power plants," he added.

Training also includes workshops and brainstorming sessions about problem-solving and innovative solution development.

