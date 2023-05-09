DEWA initiates pilot use of ChatGPT to enhance capabilities of its virtual employee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced the pilot use of ChatGPT, since April 2023, on its website through Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee to enhance customer experience after launching it last February.

The move is part of DEWA's strategy to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies across all its operations and services.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA said, “The wise leadership pays great attention to leveraging AI technologies across all sectors. At DEWA, we are keen to enrich the customer experience through smart services that save their time and effort using the latest AI tools. This supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, the Dubai 10X initiative, and the Smart Dubai initiative, which aims to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world."

He added that the use of AI in DEWA's services and operations aims to reduce the number of visits to customer happiness centres and contribute to shaping a new digital future for Dubai through Digital DEWA, the authority's digital arm.

“This step to use ChatGPT in Rammas confirms our ongoing efforts to leverage the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to accelerate digital transformation and provide advanced digital services with added value that enriches the experience and happiness of customers,” added Al Tayer.

Since its launch in the first quarter of 2017 until the end of April 2023, Rammas has answered more than seven million inquiries. ChatGPT will contribute to enhancing its capabilities due to its superior ability to interact with users and better understand their needs. It will also improve its ability to learn, understand, and analyse customer inquiries based on available data and information to respond promptly and accurately.

DEWA is working to enrich its services with ChatGPT. It is the first utility in the world and the first government organisation in the UAE to use this modern technology as part of its continuous efforts to enhance its leadership locally and globally.

