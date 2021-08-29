UrduPoint.com

DEWA Installs 15 EV Green Charger Stations At Expo 2020 Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 01:15 AM

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) DUBAI, 28th August 2021 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has installed 15 electric vehicle (EV) Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai’s pavilions: Opportunity; Sustainability and Mobility.

The Green Chargers will serve the electric vehicles visitors to the Expo. DEWA has installed five Green Chargers at each pavilion, enough to charge 30 electric vehicles simultaneously, in addition to two stations currently being built at the Expo office.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that installing 17 Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai is part of DEWA’s efforts to support the vision of the wise leadership to host the best edition of the Expo in Dubai. This also supports the Smart Dubai initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

"As the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, DEWA has allocated AED 4.26 billion to support infrastructure projects for electricity and water networks at the exhibition, using the latest smart systems. It will also supply Expo 2020 Dubai with clean energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world," added Al Tayer.

DEWA has installed over 300 Green Chargers across Dubai. It provides a free charging service at public charging stations for non-commercial EV owners registered in the Green Charger service until 31 December 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Water UAE Dubai Vehicles Vehicle Rashid UAE Dirham August December 2020 From Best Billion

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

1 hour ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

1 hour ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

1 hour ago
 Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakista ..

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

1 hour ago
 Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number o ..

Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number of Precision Weapons in Afghani ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.