DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most prominent global practices in Health, Safety, and Environment

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) participated in the Health, Safety, and Environment event by Zayed University in Dubai, to introduce university students, employees, and faculty members to the most prominent international practices in occupational health, safety and the environment.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to increase awareness of the importance of the environment, health and safety among the new generation, partners and all stakeholders.

DEWA organised competitions and awareness shows using interactive Virtual Reality during the event to highlight first aid and firefighting measures. DEWA also provided advice and guidance on health, safety and environmental preservation, and ways to develop individual skills to face environmental hazards and problems. This helps to identify and develop the necessary concepts to deal with various risks. DEWA presented an introductory video on its most important projects and initiatives, including its virtual employee Rammas, based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the four-legged Spot Robots, and its EV Green Charger initiative.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “We are committed to conducting awareness and training campaigns to ensure that employees and partners are keeping pace with the latest systems and best practices in health, safety and environment. We are working to raise the level of community awareness of the latest health and safety standards and procedures, so that they become positive practices adopted by all members of society in all aspects of their lives.

DEWA has staff trained and qualified in the highest international standards in occupational safety, health, and the environment. As a socially responsible organisation, we communicate our policy of quality, health, safety, and environment management systems to all our stakeholders. We do this by providing continuous training, awareness campaigns, exchanging knowledge and experiences and verifying their effectiveness. This saves lives and protects properties. It also helps avoid occupational injuries and diseases as well as any potential risks, to ensure a brighter future for generations to come."

“DEWA is at the forefront of international utilities in health and occupational safety, due to its adoption of integrated administrative policies. DEWA’s efforts in this area have been crowned by winning the Supreme Achievement Award 2022 from the British Safety Council, which is considered the most prestigious award worldwide in health, safety, and the environment. This was in recognition of DEWA winning the Globe of Honour for Environment and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety, for 11 consecutive years. In 2022, DEWA won the Globe of Honour for the 11th time and the Sword of Honour for the 15th time,” Al Tayer added.