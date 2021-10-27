DEWA invites consulting companies to submit bids to develop strategy to produce green hydrogen

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited globally reputed consulting companies to submit offers to develop an ambitious strategy for the production of green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality to support a green economy. The objectives are to develop the green mobility sector, reduce carbon emissions from various industries, generate electrical and thermal energy and produce water and other applications.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "We work in line with of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote Dubai’s transformation to a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. Our efforts also align with Dubai’s commitment to sustainability and enhance its proactive role in shaping and supporting the future of energy and climate change."

"The production of green hydrogen is part of DEWA’s efforts to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

This project contributes to paving the way for building a green economy based on clean energies, and among the green hydrogen," Al Tayer added.

The Green Hydrogen project, implemented in collaboration between DEWA, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Siemens Energy at DEWA’s R&D Centre in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, is the first in the middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar power. The pilot plant was designed to facilitate future applications and test platforms of different uses for hydrogen, such as energy production and transportation.

To achieve the objectives of the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and encourage the use of sustainable transportation and the Hydrogen Vehicles System, the project aims to develop the hydrogen economy, open up local markets to hydrogen vehicles, and encourage an increase in the number of environmentally-friendly vehicles. In partnership with Emirates National Oil Company, DEWA is studying building a hydrogen fuelling station.