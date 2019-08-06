UrduPoint.com
DEWA Invites International Companies At WETEX And Dubai Solar Show

Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

DEWA invites international companies at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has invited international companies and organisations specialised in energy, renewable energy, water, the environment, to participate and display their products and services at the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, and the 4th Dubai Solar Show.

The events will take place from 21st-23rd October 2019 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

"WETEX has established itself as the largest and most important specialised exhibition in the region in water, energy, and the environment. It has become a major global event and a key platform that brings together exhibitors, visitors, experts, specialists, decision-makers, and investors in these vital sectors.

It is an opportunity to make use of the great investment opportunities as well as meet with experts and decision makers from all over the world," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Both the 20th WETEX and the 3rd Dubai Solar Show, in October 2018, were remarkable successes for exhibitors, visitors, participants from around the world. Over 2,100 exhibitors from 53 countries took part in the exhibitions. The two exhibitions covered an area of 78,413 square metres, and attracted over 35,000 visitors from all over the world.

