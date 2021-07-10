DEWA invites students to participate in WETEX, Dubai Solar Show 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited local and international universities to participate in the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS).

DEWA is organising this exhibition under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE).

WETEX and DSS provide an important opportunity for students to showcase their innovative projects to visitors from around the world. They can also participate in many specialised seminars and workshops by an array of experts.

Participants will also meet innovators and inventors to share ideas and experiences as well as discuss the latest technologies and solutions in the green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development.

"The exhibition is an important forum by experts and specialists from around the world. It is a key supporter of Dubai’s global position as it is one of the most successful specialised exhibitions in energy, electricity, water, environment, oil, gas, renewable and clean energy. This is especially important amid the widescale expansion of clean technologies in the UAE and the region at large," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS.

WETEX and DSS will be held from 5th to 7th October at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. DEWA has several competitions for students during the exhibition to win valuable prizes and a certificate of participation.