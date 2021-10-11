UrduPoint.com

DEWA, Ireland Explore Digital Technology Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 12:30 PM

DEWA, Ireland explore digital technology cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has met Robert Troy, Ireland’s Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, to develop ties with Ireland, especially in digital technology, industry and other areas of common interest.

This was part of the Irish commercial delegation visit to the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS).

Al Tayer highlighted the UAE’s efforts to enhancing cooperation, exchange of experience between DEWA and Irish companies in renewable and clean energy, environmental sustainability, innovation, smart cities, and water.

He also shed light on the 23rd WETEX and DSS 2021, which have attracted more than 1,200 companies from 55 countries in a dedicated space of 29,200 square metres.

He added that the exhibition continues to have an increasing turnout every year from companies, decision-makers, investors, buyers and other interested individuals. This has made it one of the most prominent specialised international exhibitions in water, electricity, energy, environment, oil, gas, green buildings, and environmental sustainability.

Al Tayer highlighted the importance of WETEX and DSS as a comprehensive and integrated specialised international exhibition in terms of strategy, content, and participation. It enables visitors to benefit from its agenda, which has many panel discussions and workshops by specialists in the green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development.

Troy expressed his country's interest in joining WETEX and DSS as well as their interest in enhancing investment, collaboration, and commercial opportunities for mutual benefits.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Exchange Water Dubai Company Oil Visit Enterprise Ireland Gas From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan doesn't want any instability in Afghanist ..

Pakistan doesn't want any instability in Afghanistan, hopes to see inclusive gov ..

3 minutes ago
 Central Punjab win thriller to confirm semi-final ..

Central Punjab win thriller to confirm semi-final spot

1 hour ago
 HBL and NUST enter strategic alliance

HBL and NUST enter strategic alliance

1 hour ago
 Meet the most popular cosmetic Brand Muicin, which ..

Meet the most popular cosmetic Brand Muicin, which is on the way

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 237.8 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 237.8 million

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.