DEWA, Ireland explore digital technology cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has met Robert Troy, Ireland’s Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, to develop ties with Ireland, especially in digital technology, industry and other areas of common interest.

This was part of the Irish commercial delegation visit to the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS).

Al Tayer highlighted the UAE’s efforts to enhancing cooperation, exchange of experience between DEWA and Irish companies in renewable and clean energy, environmental sustainability, innovation, smart cities, and water.

He also shed light on the 23rd WETEX and DSS 2021, which have attracted more than 1,200 companies from 55 countries in a dedicated space of 29,200 square metres.

He added that the exhibition continues to have an increasing turnout every year from companies, decision-makers, investors, buyers and other interested individuals. This has made it one of the most prominent specialised international exhibitions in water, electricity, energy, environment, oil, gas, green buildings, and environmental sustainability.

Al Tayer highlighted the importance of WETEX and DSS as a comprehensive and integrated specialised international exhibition in terms of strategy, content, and participation. It enables visitors to benefit from its agenda, which has many panel discussions and workshops by specialists in the green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development.

Troy expressed his country's interest in joining WETEX and DSS as well as their interest in enhancing investment, collaboration, and commercial opportunities for mutual benefits.