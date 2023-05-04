DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has added samsung Pay to its many options for customers to pay their bills conveniently and securely on various digital channels.

DEWA is the first government entity in Dubai to adopt the Samsung Pay option within its digital channels. Users can benefit from the service through DEWA’s smart app on Samsung smartphones.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, highlighted that DEWA is keen to enhance its global leadership and excellence in digital transformation by adopting the latest technologies and innovative solutions and cooperating with the government and private organisations to provide its services conveniently at any time and from anywhere.

“DEWA makes all its services available through its website and smart app to provide real-time, smooth, and value-added services to all stakeholders, saving their time and effort, enhancing their happiness, protecting the environment and reducing the carbon footprint.

DEWA also provides many digital channels to complete transactions around the clock. Smart adoption of the DEWA’s services reached 99 per cent in 2022. In 2022, DEWA scored 98 per cent in the Dubai Government’s Instant Happiness Index, by Dubai Digital Authority,” added Al Tayer.

In 2022, customers conducted more than 10 million transactions using the digital platforms of DEWA and its partners. Over 1.5 million transactions were completed through DEWA’s smart app; more than 2.3 million transactions were completed using DEWA’s website; over 800,000 payment processes were completed through Dubai Now; and more than 350,000 payment transactions were conducted via Etisalat payment machines.

Also, over 4.5 million transactions were completed through the smart channels of 20 banks in the UAE; over 28,000 transactions were done through the ‘Tayseer’ service using cheques through Emirates NBD’s cash deposit machines, and over 600,000 transactions were completed via Apple Pay.