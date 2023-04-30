DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, quality of life and flexibility in work environment, says DEWA CEO on International Workers Day 2023



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) affirmed its commitment to achieving the “We the UAE 2031” vision launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position the UAE as one of the top 10 countries globally in the “Human Development Index”.

“We are keen to enhance happiness, positivity, quality of life and flexibility in the work environment, to enhance the elements of sustainable success, competitiveness and excellence, to achieve indicators of leadership in the human resources sector and to raise indicators of happiness for employees.

We harness all capabilities, technologies, and digital solutions to strengthen the skills of our employees, whom we consider to be the backbone of all our business and successes and the main pillar for strengthening DEWA’s position as one of the most prominent and best utilities in the world,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, ahead of the International Workers Day 2023, which is celebrated on 1st May every year.

“We motivate employees, meet their needs, and support them in their professional and personal lives, and empower them to keep pace with rapid changes, focus on forecasting and shaping the future, innovation, sustainability, and promoting the foundations of well-being at work.

DEWA was one of the first government utilities in the UAE to join the UN Global Compact and adopt its ten basic principles in human rights, work, environment, and fighting corruption.”

DEWA has succeeded in building a work environment culture based on open channels of communication and dealing with all employees with respect and fairness, which enhances their loyalty, he added.

In 2022, DEWA scored 98 percent in the Dubai government’s Instant Happiness Index by Dubai Digital Authority, while the percentage of happiness among employees reached 90 percent.

“DEWA employs 10,855 male and female employees of 65 different nationalities, providing world-class services to more than one million customers in Dubai.

DEWA’s efforts in human resources support resulted in winning the Great Place to Work certificate in 2023, awarded by the American Great Place to Work Institute in partnership with Fortune magazine.

DEWA ranked first among government institutions at the level of the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. DEWA also won the Investors in People – Platinum Category 2022, the highest level of the award,” he said in conclusion.