UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Issues Handbook Of Electricity And Water Conservation Measures

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:15 PM

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Conservation Measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has issued the Handbook of Electricity and Water Conservation Measures, to inform residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers about technologies and systems to reduce their usage of electricity and water.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to enhance sustainability and engage customers and society members to use electricity and water sensibly to contribute in protecting the environment and preserving natural resources. A digital copy of the handbook is available under the ‘Sustainability’ section on DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae.

"Sustainability has always been an integral part of our culture in the UAE and Dubai has been a pioneer in the implementation of initiatives that contribute to reducing our carbon footprint. DEWA plays a pivotal role in protecting the environment by increasing the share of clean and renewable energy and launching several programmes that encourage the sensible use of energy and water. This support the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy to reduce demand for electricity and water by 30 percent by 2030," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"We are keen to engage all society members in efforts to protect the environment. Our year-round conservation programmes include many innovative initiatives that encourage consumers to adopt a sustainable lifestyle. We hope this handbook will make a positive change and encourage conservation to protect natural resources and ensure their sustainability for generations to come," Al Tayer added.

The Handbook of Electricity and Water Conservation Measures highlights many modern technologies to conserve electricity and water consumption for various types of buildings. It covers two types of measures: Adding or replacing existing equipment and control measures to increase the efficiency of buildings and retrofitting them. These include air conditioning and cooling systems, lighting systems, water-saving fixtures, as well as building control systems to improve the operation of equipment.

Moreover, the Handbook presents expected savings as a result of implementing conservation measures. It also includes useful links and additional tips for customers to learn about further technologies to conserve electricity and water in their buildings.

Related Topics

Electricity Water UAE Dubai All Share

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

4 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

5 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

6 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

6 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.