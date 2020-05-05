DEWA joins Dubai Economy’s Unified Business Registry

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has joined the Dubai Unified Business Registry, an initiative by Dubai Economy to achieve inclusiveness and transparency in business activities in Dubai.

DEWA is one of the first government organisations to join the blockchain-based network to use data on institutions registered with the Dubai Economy and free zones in the emirate. This will make doing business even easier, as the network digitally unifies the data of commercial licencing authorities and benefits the overall economic development of Dubai.

"We are pleased to cooperate with Dubai Economy and be one of the pioneers in achieving the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance government efficiency by transforming 50 percent of Federal government transactions to blockchain by 2021, as well as the directive of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform the government into the first fully digital and paperless government by the end of 2021," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.

"We welcome DEWA to the Unified Business Registry, an achievement we are proud of as it is a unique and global storehouse of commercial licences and is instrumental in retrieving real-time business licence registration data to make Dubai the first government fully powered by blockchain in 2020. We have been successful in attracting a reputable line-up of governmental and global partners to this initiative, and we will continue supporting the Dubai Blockchain Strategy of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and enhance the ease of doing business in the emirate," said Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai Economy.

DEWA’s integration into the network provides it with instant access to the commercial licences database, in addition to real-time information on business registration at the Dubai Economy and free zones in Dubai. It will also support DEWA in strengthening and automating its internal operations relating to bills, contracts, and local supply, as well as in expediting operations, increasing customer happiness and providing a paperless environment, thus enhancing Dubai’s efforts to become a green economy and a global hub of sustainable development.