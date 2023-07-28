Open Menu

DEWA Launches 'For Her' Programme To Enhance Its Female Employees Capabilities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 01:45 PM

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capabilities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the third batch of the "For Her" programme, in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) under the theme 'Future Capabilities for Inspiring Women'.

The programme, which aims to foster capable female leaders who contribute to achieving DEWA's vision and strategic goals, supports the organisation's ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of its female employees. The third batch of the programme has 25 female employees from various divisions.

"We are keen to empower female employees in various occupational levels and enhance their capabilities by providing them with all the resources and tools to develop their skills and leadership capabilities within an encouraging and inspiring work environment that fosters their innovation and creativity.

The programme will prepare inspiring female leaders capable of developing innovative solutions that contribute to achieving new accomplishments and consolidating DEWA's global position," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA's Women Committee, explained that the programme has five main pillars: strategic thinking and planning; resilience and stress management; result-based management; creative problem-solving and decision-making skills, tools, and techniques; and leadership skills.

The For Her programme is an extension of the 'DEWA Female Ambassadors Programme' under the supervision of DEWA Women's Committee and the business Support and Human Resources division.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Water Dubai Women All From

Recent Stories

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

27 minutes ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

43 minutes ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

1 hour ago
PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

5 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East