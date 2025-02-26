DEWA launches 3rd cycle of CleanTech Hackathon

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the third cycle of the CleanTech Hackathon, with the participation of 193 applications from 7 countries.

This is a part of DEWA’s participation in ‘UAE Innovates 2025’. The competition attracted companies and creative minds, including innovators and university students from around the world, as well as specialists in sustainable innovation.

This cycle focused on innovative solutions to mitigate climate change, reduce water scarcity worldwide and promote environmental sustainability.

Participating projects were centred on desalination, decarbonisation, digitisation, increased energy efficiency, carbon emission reduction and the integration of digital technology into sustainable systems.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “The Sustainability and Innovation Centre supports our efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the Emirate’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The centre has become a global platform that brings together innovators, investors and experts from around the world to develop projects and programmes aimed at promoting clean energy sources and energy efficiency techniques, reducing the carbon footprint and accessing the latest clean and renewable energy innovations.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, noted that the winners of the CleanTech Hackathon have the opportunity to connect with local and global pioneering investors, researchers and industry leaders. In addition, the centre displays the winning projects during its CleanTech Innovators Exhibition and the Cleantech Connect programme.

The winners of the third cycle of the CleanTech Hackathon are Hueck Solar Energy – Germany, for a new concentrated solar power (CSP) technology; Econano Water Treatment – UAE for a technology that uses metal-doped ZnO nanoparticles and solar energy to purify water; Hydrowind Energy – UAE for solutions to address clean electricity, grid-scale energy storage, and seawater desalination; Ecobeat- UAE for AI-powered solution designed to water and energy management; DoGood People- Spain, a platform established with the purpose of empowering individuals to turn sustainability into a tangible reality.

The first cycle of the CleanTech Hackathon witnessed the participation of 100 participants from diverse scientific and professional backgrounds. The second cycle of the Hackathon attracted more than 160 applications from 25 nationalities at 20 universities around the world.