DEWA launches 6th annual Sustainability Report

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, in its 6th annual Sustainability Report, has summarised its efforts to promote social and economic sustainability as well as provide a sustainable model for energy and water.

The report focuses on ways to support economic growth without damaging the environment and highlights DEWA’s achievements in sustainability. It also outlines DEWA’s future sustainable performance objectives in cooperation with all stakeholders to ensure alignment with government objectives, including its own to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, 2030.

DEWA is also implementing and adopting the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact while adhering to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, TCFD.

"This report comes as part of our efforts to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness in general, especially Dubai's, to be a global centre for sustainability and the green economy. We aim to emphasise our commitment to transparent cooperation with all our partners and stakeholders as well as identify our performance and sustainable practices to encourage a culture of sustainability among them and involve them in our path to promote sustainability," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"The report is a comprehensive and reliable reference for our annual achievements towards reaching the goals of UAE Centennial 2071 and UAE Vision 2021 that aim to transform the UAE into one of the best countries in the world. DEWA also plays a key role in achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai a global centre for clean energy and green economy, and provide 75 percent of Dubai's clean energy by 2050. DEWA also supports the Demand Side Management Strategy that aims to reduce energy and water consumption by 30 percent by 2030."

The report was prepared according to GRI standards and has been subject to third-party assurance by the international firm Ernst & Young as per the International Standards on Assurance Engagements, ISAE 3000.

"Sustainability is an important aspect of our vision and mission, and we aim to implement it in all our operations as well as expand it to include the supply chain, and the society and economy of Dubai, for a better strategy to sustain trade. To achieve these goals, we are conducting research and analysis and benchmarking for a complete overview to develop a road map for DEWA’s operations," said Al Tayer.