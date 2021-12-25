DEWA launches Enterprise Service Bus project for its smart grid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched its Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) project for its smart grid, to promote its business added value and improve DEWA’s readiness and resilience and dealing with various scenarios.

The project aims to identify and enable electric vehicle charging and uploading of consumption data; transfer meter readings, alarms, and events to SAP, as well as transfer advanced metering infrastructure and IT assets data to big data analytics.

The project is capable of processing 600 transactions per second, allowing DEWA to handle 4.9 million integration records until now, completing 61 integration services, and developing 44 services to date.

"DEWA works tirelessly to support Dubai’s plans to utilise digital transformation and smart grids as well as Fourth Industrial Revolution applications and disruptive technologies to serve the energy and water sectors and improve people’s lives and build a better future," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"To achieve DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, we are aiding Dubai’s progress in leading the future by reworking the traditional concepts of work mechanisms to suit rapid global changes. This supports the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is ten years ahead of all other cities through government innovation and the reformation of traditional work mechanisms. DEWA seeks to continuously develop its infrastructure for facility and services management through smart and connected systems that use Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

This helps to make Dubai the happiest and smartest city in the world. The Smart Grid is a key component of DEWA’s strategy to develop an advanced infrastructure. The Smart Grid includes investments of up to AED 7 billion that will be completed in the short, medium, and long-term until 2035. The strategy includes different programmes such as Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Electricity, Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Water, Asset Management, and Big Data, among others. Through its ‘Smart Applications through Smart Meters and Grids’, DEWA has installed more than 2 million electricity and smart water meters in Dubai. Smart meters increase efficiency and reduce consumption, as well as enable customers to monitor their consumption anytime and anywhere. To encourage the use of sustainable transport (EV and hybrid vehicles), DEWA provides more than 300 Green Charger stations across Dubai, through its Green Charger initiative," added Al Tayer.

The smart grid’s ESB project includes integrating 7 IT systems, including EV charging point management system, advanced metering infrastructure- MDMS; advanced metering infrastructure- HES; SAP system; Mobility; DERASAT App (soft launch); and big data analysis - asset health centre. The project encompasses three operational technology systems, including a network management system, energy management system, and distribution management system