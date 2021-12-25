UrduPoint.com

DEWA Launches Enterprise Service Bus Project For Its Smart Grid

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 04:15 PM

DEWA launches Enterprise Service Bus project for its smart grid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched its Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) project for its smart grid, to promote its business added value and improve DEWA’s readiness and resilience and dealing with various scenarios.

The project aims to identify and enable electric vehicle charging and uploading of consumption data; transfer meter readings, alarms, and events to SAP, as well as transfer advanced metering infrastructure and IT assets data to big data analytics.

The project is capable of processing 600 transactions per second, allowing DEWA to handle 4.9 million integration records until now, completing 61 integration services, and developing 44 services to date.

"DEWA works tirelessly to support Dubai’s plans to utilise digital transformation and smart grids as well as Fourth Industrial Revolution applications and disruptive technologies to serve the energy and water sectors and improve people’s lives and build a better future," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"To achieve DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, we are aiding Dubai’s progress in leading the future by reworking the traditional concepts of work mechanisms to suit rapid global changes. This supports the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is ten years ahead of all other cities through government innovation and the reformation of traditional work mechanisms. DEWA seeks to continuously develop its infrastructure for facility and services management through smart and connected systems that use Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

This helps to make Dubai the happiest and smartest city in the world. The Smart Grid is a key component of DEWA’s strategy to develop an advanced infrastructure. The Smart Grid includes investments of up to AED 7 billion that will be completed in the short, medium, and long-term until 2035. The strategy includes different programmes such as Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Electricity, Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Water, Asset Management, and Big Data, among others. Through its ‘Smart Applications through Smart Meters and Grids’, DEWA has installed more than 2 million electricity and smart water meters in Dubai. Smart meters increase efficiency and reduce consumption, as well as enable customers to monitor their consumption anytime and anywhere. To encourage the use of sustainable transport (EV and hybrid vehicles), DEWA provides more than 300 Green Charger stations across Dubai, through its Green Charger initiative," added Al Tayer.

The smart grid’s ESB project includes integrating 7 IT systems, including EV charging point management system, advanced metering infrastructure- MDMS; advanced metering infrastructure- HES; SAP system; Mobility; DERASAT App (soft launch); and big data analysis - asset health centre. The project encompasses three operational technology systems, including a network management system, energy management system, and distribution management system

Related Topics

World Technology Electricity Business Water Dubai Vehicles Vehicle Progress Enterprise UAE Dirham All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli determined to lead India to an histori ..

Virat Kohli determined to lead India to an historic triumph against South Africa

5 minutes ago
 Putin Assures Vucic Serbia Will Have Enough Gas Th ..

Putin Assures Vucic Serbia Will Have Enough Gas This Winter - Belgrade

13 minutes ago
 80 percent work of Faisalabad grid station complet ..

80 percent work of Faisalabad grid station completed

13 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Israeli Policy of Field Execution

OIC Condemns Israeli Policy of Field Execution

18 minutes ago
 Showbiz personalities speak up against bakeries’ ..

Showbiz personalities speak up against bakeries’ misbehavior

24 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor with her husband and sons joins Kap ..

Kareena Kapoor with her husband and sons joins Kapoor family for X-mas lunch

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.