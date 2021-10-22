DEWA launches interactive awareness competition at its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to celebrate World Energy Day

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) As part of its World Energy Day campaign, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises a series of events at its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, to highlight the importance of the initiative, adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; along with 54 countries, representatives from the UN, the Arab League, and the African Union through the Dubai Declaration on 22nd October 2012.

Between 20th-23rd October, DEWA is conducting the World Energy Day awareness campaign at its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, at the Sustainability Pavilion, to introduce visitors to its prominent projects and pioneering innovative initiatives that support the pillars of World Energy Day.

Visitors can register via an online portal by scanning the QR codes at DEWA’s pavilion. Competition winners get a chance to win valuable prizes.

"The UAE is one of the first countries in the region to prioritise environmental protection for climate change, by adopting green policies and pioneering initiatives in this vital sector, such as the World Energy Day initiative, to raise awareness on conservation and sustainability, cooperation between organisations and society to curb environmentally harmful practices, rationalise energy consumption and minimise carbon emissions, to ensure a brighter future for generations to come," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to enhance the shift towards a green economy, we continue to move forward with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050; and the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 to reduce 30 percent of electricity and water demand by 2030. This contributes to making Dubai a globally leading hub in demand-side management," added Al Tayer.

DEWA encourages the public to visit its website to download the World Energy Day toolkit, which includes graphics and information that can be easily shared across social media.

DEWA encourages everyone to share the hashtag #WorldEnergyDay to encourage their friends and families to adopt conservation through simple steps. Community members are also urged to take part in the Green Pledge on the World Energy Day section on DEWA’s website.

The Green Pledge encourages participants to make a personal commitment towards the environment by adopting conservation practices at home, with a focus on waste reduction.