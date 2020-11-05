DEWA launches Interactive Conservation Programme for educational sector

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has announced the launch of the Interactive Conservation Programme, which aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs. This is part of its continuous efforts to promote conservation in the educational sector and encourage the next generation to protect the natural resources and ensure their sustainability for a greener and brighter future.

The programme provides a wide range of innovative lectures and interactive workshops for all educational cycles. This makes students aware of the significant efforts required in supplying electricity and water to their homes and schools; and their roles and responsibilities for a sustainable lifestyle.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, "DEWA strives to provide the needed support to ensure the next generation can protect the environment by following the best conservation practices to reduce waste for a sustainable lifestyle. This is in line with the long-term national initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme ‘Green Economy for Sustainable Development’.

"Using Dubai’s state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, DEWA enhances smart learning and leverages the latest technologies to promote sustainability among students in purposeful and educational ways.

As part of its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation and its social responsibility, DEWA promotes collaboration between public and private organisations in Dubai to raise environmental awareness among students. Today’s youth are the next generation of leaders and experts who will implement our ambitious national strategies and plans."

DEWA encourages all educational facilities to benefit from the programme’s three levels: Primary, Intermediate, and Advanced. The programme is made available on DEWA’s Conservation Award section on its website, including guides and booklets for all educational levels and the workshop supervisor.

The online activities vary between individual and group work, with main ideas related to electricity, water, and the environment. Participants interact to reach innovative solutions through immersive discussion, play or writing.

The programme enhances the Conservation Award’s role in awareness over the last 14 years in the educational sector. This year’s advanced tools facilitate the Award’s objectives in spreading awareness among students, through the responsible use of resources and honours institutions for their efforts to reduce waste and ensure conservation.