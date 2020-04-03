DEWA launches internal smart application for its employees to report violations

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 3rd April 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has launched its Whistleblower service. The application receives complaints and reports from DEWA employees on any internal violations or bad behaviours or illegal acts that could harm DEWA’s work environment and reputation.

The Whistleblower application won an award at Ideas America 2019. DEWA launched it on its Smart Office application for employees, ensuring its confidentiality to ensure no consequences that may hurt the informer. It has also organised a group of workshops and initiatives to introduce employees on the application; answer their questions and enquiries; and take their notes and suggestions. The application protects DEWA and its stakeholders’ rights and interests. It supports corporate governance and DEWA’s principles according to the highest levels of transparency.

"We work according to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We are committed to the highest standards of good governance in government work. DEWA has clear procedures, policies, and strategies that adhere to good governance and its laws. This supports our efforts to achieve sustainability and resilience in doing business, in line with the vision of His Highness to ensure the UAE ranks first in all fields," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"DEWA operates according to the World Bank’s best practices for electricity and water suppliers around the world, which includes following a comprehensive governance framework and implementing a corporate governance policy and charter. In keeping with international guidelines, DEWA adopts the three lines of defence model, with management and supervision being the first line; risk, compliance, legal, and governance being the second line and internal audit as the third line. These efforts achieve the UAE Vision 2021, for the Government of Dubai to be pioneering, excellent, transparent, reliable, sustainable and innovative in the management of its resources, as well as DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation," added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer said that DEWA’s governance model has become a global role model. He noted that DEWA keeps pace with the rapid global changes based on the four pillars of Trust, Accountability, Transparency and Fair Practices.

DEWA has been awarded the British Governance Standard (BSi 13500) Certification, for the third consecutive year.