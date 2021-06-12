DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched its 'Let's Make This Summer Green' campaign for the sixth consecutive year.

Themed 'Make Unforgettable Memories', the three-month campaign will take place digitally across DEWA's social media channels, as well as its internal and external channels.

The campaign encourages individuals and organisations to adopt a smart and sustainable lifestyle for a positive environmental impact. DEWA also urges them to use its smart services and innovative features on its website and smart app to manage and monitor their water and electricity consumption.

The campaign urges all to benefit from DEWA's tips and guidelines to conserve energy and follow a responsible and sustainable lifestyle.

"DEWA spares no effort in promoting a culture of sustainability and rationalisation, to raise awareness among society members to reduce waste and rationalise the use of water and electricity.

These efforts support our endeavours to protect the environment and reduce Dubai's carbon footprint, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aiming to achieve sustainable development in all spheres," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"DEWA follows a comprehensive strategy to creatively and effectively include all customers and society members in sustainability and conservation of natural resources, as well as to promote positive competitiveness among them.

This is in line with our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, and in support of the Smart Dubai initiative and the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce the demand for electricity and water by 30 percent by 2030. DEWA strives to ensure the next generation's right to enjoy a healthy, clean and safe environment, and to build a sustainable heritage, for not only infrastructure and sustainable services but also sustainable practices to mitigate the negative impact on the environment," added Al Tayer.

"As part of its social responsibility, DEWA keeps encouraging customers to reduce their consumption by offering smart services with the latest disruptive solutions and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications, to manage their consumption digitally and independently through a seamless experience," said Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA.

Additionally, DEWA launches year-long innovative initiatives and awards, including the 'Conservation Award', 'Ideal Home' initiative, 'Let’s Make This Summer Green’, ‘Neighbourhood campaign’, ‘Earth Hour’ and much more.