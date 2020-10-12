DEWA launches online campaign for World Energy Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has launched an online campaign for World Energy Day, which is observed on 22nd October every year.

This is part of its continuous efforts to engage the public in achieving sustainable development and raise awareness on the importance of energy conservation, increasing energy efficiency and supporting energy sustainability. World Energy Day is an initiative adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; along with 54 countries, representatives from the UN, the Arab League, and the African Union through the Dubai Declaration on 22nd October 2012.

On its website DEWA provides a World Energy Day tool-kit, that can be easily shared across social media. The public is encouraged to share the hashtag #WorldEnergyDay to encourage their friends and families to conserve energy and water for a responsible and sustainable lifestyle. Community members are also urged to take part in the Green Pledge on the World Energy Day section on DEWA’s website.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to supporting sustainable development in Dubai, by launching outstanding projects and initiatives that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

The strategy was launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy by providing 75% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050; to ensure that Dubai has the lowest carbon footprint globally.

"We renew our commitment to World Energy Day, to ensure a balance between development and the environment to protect the next generation’s right to have a clean, healthy and safe environment. We also pledge to continue our pioneering role in reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change. This is by increasing the use of clean and renewable energy and launching multiple conservation programmes. We encourage the public to visit our website or smart app for conservation tips and to use our smart services to monitor their consumption easily for savings, smart decisions and happier lives. These services include the Smart Living initiative, the Smart Response initiative and the High Water Usage Alert, among others," added Al Tayer.