DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee 'Rammas'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) As part of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) roadmap, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched phase 3 of Rammas, its virtual AI employee, for customers to obtain additional services such as Easy Pay, DEWA Store offers and participate in the Customer Happiness Index.

Project builders, including consultants and contractors, can track their applications for NOC certificates, water and electricity services, general technical services, and many more, the authority said in a statement on Sunday.

Rammas provides multiple services and answers enquiries in English and Arabic. It is available round the clock on DEWA’s smart app and website, as well as its Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, robots, and WhatsApp business platform on 04-6019999.

Rammas answered about 3.9 million enquiries from January 2017 to the end of September 2020, including 200,000 responses through WhatsApp. It completed 5,688 bill payment transactions.

Commenting on the announcement, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, affirmed DEWA’s commitment to encourage customers to use smart channels as part of the Smart Dubai initiative, and in line with DEWA’s vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

"We seek to continuously improve our services to meet the increasing needs of citizens and residents in Dubai. This reflects our ongoing efforts to make use of innovation, high-end technology and applications, using the latest disruptive and Fourth Industrial Revolution techniques. We aim to reduce the number of visitors to DEWA’s departments and to enhance smart adoption," he said.

Al Tayer added that "smart adoption" was 98.5 percent in the third quarter of 2020.

DEWA also won AI Breakthrough Awards in the Transactional Robotics Innovation category for Rammas. The E-Government Development Index 2020 issued by the United Nations highlighted Rammas as one of the UAE’s distinguished experiences in interacting with customers, said the statement.