UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Launches Safety Campaign For Customers Going On Holiday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:45 PM

DEWA launches safety campaign for customers going on holiday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) As part of its annual ‘Let’s Make this Summer Green’ campaign, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has launched its 7th annual ‘Tips Before Travelling’ campaign. This features tips and guidelines for customers to follow before going on holiday or leaving their homes for long periods.

These include switching off lights, unplugging electrical appliances and electronics, using a timer for any floodlights in gardens and fences, shutting off the water supply, and using a specialised technician to check water connections to make sure there are no leaks. The campaign also includes water conservation techniques for gardens and plants.

"In line with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, DEWA considers environmental protection and the sustainability of natural resources at the forefront of its priorities.

We have an integrated set of awareness initiatives, programmes, and activities throughout the year to engage all society members in conservation efforts and encourage them to adopt a conscious and sustainable lifestyle," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.

"This is done by rationalising electricity and water use and reducing waste. These efforts have achieved significant results over the past years, proving the importance of involving all members of society in protecting the environment, reducing our carbon footprint, and ensuring the sustainability of natural resources for generations to come," he added.

All conservation tips are available on DEWA's smart app and website.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Dubai All

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price up to US$64.86 pb

16 minutes ago

EU fines Hello Kitty owner for limiting online sal ..

17 minutes ago

Dr.Bhatti calls on VC Abdul Latif University (SALU ..

17 minutes ago

Alan Kurdi rescue ship picks up another 44 migrant ..

20 minutes ago

Sindh Police arrest 5247 absconders, 3035 POs b/w ..

20 minutes ago

Over 9,000 detained for disrupting railway transpo ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.