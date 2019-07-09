DEWA launches safety campaign for customers going on holiday

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) As part of its annual ‘Let’s Make this Summer Green’ campaign, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has launched its 7th annual ‘Tips Before Travelling’ campaign. This features tips and guidelines for customers to follow before going on holiday or leaving their homes for long periods.

These include switching off lights, unplugging electrical appliances and electronics, using a timer for any floodlights in gardens and fences, shutting off the water supply, and using a specialised technician to check water connections to make sure there are no leaks. The campaign also includes water conservation techniques for gardens and plants.

"In line with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, DEWA considers environmental protection and the sustainability of natural resources at the forefront of its priorities.

We have an integrated set of awareness initiatives, programmes, and activities throughout the year to engage all society members in conservation efforts and encourage them to adopt a conscious and sustainable lifestyle," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.

"This is done by rationalising electricity and water use and reducing waste. These efforts have achieved significant results over the past years, proving the importance of involving all members of society in protecting the environment, reducing our carbon footprint, and ensuring the sustainability of natural resources for generations to come," he added.

All conservation tips are available on DEWA's smart app and website.