DEWA Launches ‘SOQOOR’ Programme To Assess, Recognise Performance Of Consultants, Contractors

Sat 06th November 2021 | 11:30 AM

DEWA launches 'SOQOOR' programme to assess, recognise performance of consultants, contractors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced the launch of the SOQOOR Programme, as the first government programme of its kind, to assess and recognise consultants and contractors in terms of their performance; and compliance with requirements, standards, guidelines, terms and conditions during the service application submissions and site operations for their projects.

The SOQOOR Programme ensures contractors and consultants working in infrastructure, distribution and transmission of electricity and water in Dubai adhere to the highest international standards of quality, safety and excellence, as per DEWA’s standards and guides.

The Programme includes awareness workshops for contractors and consultants to provide further clarification on the guidelines and requirements to receive the best performance. It also helps them get approval on the first application, reduce resubmissions, and decrease or avoid prohibited acts, violations, damages, and fines. This helps consultants and contractors to save time and effort and protects DEWA’s assets and services.

Consultants and Contractors will be evaluated according to the Final Customer Performance Assessment result (FCPAR), which is calculated by taking the average of the Initial Customer Performance Assessment Result (ICPAR) and the Customer Site Performance Assessment Result (CSAR).

Consultants and contractors who provide the best performance according to the SOQOOR Programme Guide will win recognition and the SOQOOR award.

Commenting on the announcement, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, "DEWA is keen on facilitating and accelerating business, simplifying procedures, and enriching the experience of all stakeholders for mutual benefits. On the Year of the Fiftieth, we are increasing our efforts with qualitative leaps in our performance in the shortest time possible. This is by enhancing team spirit and providing experiences and services that exceed the expectations of our customers and partners. This will continue to enhance DEWA’s position, which has become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, surpassing top European and American companies."

"The SOQOOR programme highlights DEWA’s efforts to become a leading organisation in launching innovative programmes. The Programme encourages positive competitiveness between stakeholders to help achieve the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai Government a pioneering and excellent government that is proactive and creative in meeting the needs of individuals and society as a whole," concluded Al Tayer.

