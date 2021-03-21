DEWA marks World Water Day 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) DEWA has a robust integrated strategy in place that aims to raise awareness on the importance of conservation and engage with all customers and society members in efforts to protect the environment and conserve natural resources, stated Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), on the eve of World Water Day.

"DEWA’s strategies are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to build a more sustainable environment under the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, and the Demand Side Management Strategy which aims to reduce 30 percent of electricity and water consumption by 2030," he added.

"As a socially responsible government organisation, DEWA has several integrated programmes, initiatives and awards every year to encourage a responsible lifestyle in electricity and water consumption. These include the Smart Living initiative, Ideal Home initiative, Green Week, Earth Hour, Let’s Make This Summer Green campaign, and the Conservation Award."

DEWA’s efforts have resulted in significant savings over the past years. The conservation programmes and initiatives launched by DEWA have achieved cumulative savings of 2.6 terrawatthours (TWh) of electricity and 8.

5 billion gallons of water between 2009 and 2020. This is equivalent to saving AED1.5 billion and reducing 1.136 million tonnes of carbon emissions, he noted.

DEWA harnesses the latest disruptive technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications to provide smart and innovative services that help customers reduce their electricity and water consumption, limit waste, discover leakages, and fix interruptions without contacting DEWA. In this regard, DEWA launched the Smart Response Service for electricity and water technical notifications and the High Water Usage Alert. From its launch and until the end of February 2021, these initiatives have saved more than 3.7 billion gallons of water and more than AED204 million in savings for customers. This is equal to savings of AED195 million.

"On World Water Day, which is held this year under the theme 'Valuing Water', we once again urge customers to conserve water by using DEWA’s conservation initiatives and smart services to ensure a brighter future for future generations," Al Tayer added.

The World Water Day celebrates water and raises awareness of the global water crisis, and a core focus of the observance is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.