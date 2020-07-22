DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power station in Hatta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has visited the hydroelectric power station in Hatta to review work progress of the project, which is the first of its kind in the GCC region.

The 250MW station will generate electricity by making use of the water stored in Hatta Dam. It will have a storage capacity of 1,500 MWh and a life span of 80 years, with investments totalling around AED1.421 billion.

Al Tayer was accompanied by Nasser Lootah, EVP-Generation at DEWA, Yousef Jebril, EVP-Power and Water Planning at DEWA, Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, EVP-Business Support and HR at DEWA, Mansoor Alsuwaidi, VP- Projects Generation at DEWA and Khalifa Albedwawi, the project manager.

During the visit, Al Tayer and his delegation were briefed about the project by Dirk Leitzig from Strabag AG, the project’s developer. The tunnelling operations have started at the hydroelectric station. This phase is very critical and uses the latest and safest drilling technologies to fit Hatta’s geological features while following the highest international environmental standards.

"The hydroelectric power station translates DEWA’s hard work to implement the directives of the wise leadership to protect natural resources and increase the share of clean and renewable energy. This is what we strive to achieve through the pumped-storage hydroelectric power station, which is the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region. This promotes Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and green economy," said Al Tayer.

"This strategic project will diversify the energy mix and support Hatta’s economic, social and environmental development. It will also help achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050. The project is part of DEWA’s initiatives to provide leading and innovative job opportunities for Emirati citizens in Hatta. It will also feature a visitor’s centre and outdoor activities and tourist facilities that will support the sustainable development of Hatta and enhance its position as one of most prominent tourist attractions in Dubai," added Al Tayer.

DEWA awarded the construction contract of the pumped-storage hydroelectric power station at Hatta to a consortium that includes Strabag AG, Strabag Dubai LLC, Andritz Hydro, and Ozkar. Électricité de France (EDF) is the consultant of the project, which is scheduled to be commissioned by February 2024.

The hydroelectric power station will use water in the Hatta Dam and an upper reservoir that will be built in the mountain. During off-peak hours, advanced turbines will use clean solar power from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to pump water from the dam to the upper reservoir. Turbines operated by the speed of waterfall from the upper reservoir will be used to generate electricity through a 1.2 kilometres subterranean water canal, with high efficiency in power generation and storage, and with a 90-second response to demand for electricity.