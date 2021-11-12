DEWA offers ‘Private Work in Right of Way’ service through website and smart app

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) provides its customers with the "Private Work in Right of Way" service to enable them to obtain approval for various construction activities outside their private residential/commercial workplaces via DEWA’s website and smart app.

The service includes landscaping works, plot replanning, Sikka cancellation requests, temporary access to farms, outdoor seating, external paving works, temporary scaffolding and many more for customers owning villas, farms, plots, and shops.

The services are available via its website and smart app, to provide customers with the convenience of conducting their transactions easily and securely anytime, anywhere, in addition to protecting the environment and saving natural resources.

DEWA strives to enrich customer experience through smart services that save their time and efforts and leverage the latest disruptive technologies in line with the Smart Dubai initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

DEWA has completed its digital integration with more than 30 entities, while its smart transactions completed from 2017 until the end of September 2021 stood at around 41 million transactions. Moreover, the smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached 98.92 percent in Q3 2021.