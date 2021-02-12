UrduPoint.com
DEWA Organised 1,685 Virtual Training Courses In 2020 During COVID-19 Pandemic

Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has organised 1,685 virtual training courses for its staff in collaboration with major public and private organisations from 1st April, 2020 to 31st December, 2020.

This is part of its efforts to attract and sponsor talents, strengthen their skills and prepare them to become future leaders. More than 31,673 trainees attended the workshops with a total of 181,811 training hours.

Amid the extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19, DEWA employed modern technologies such as remote learning using different software programmes and smart learning.

The courses focused on various topics, including technical, health and safety, employment competence, innovation and future-shaping, administrative workshops and employee happiness.

"DEWA’s vision is guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It is committed to providing a motivating work environment that develops the skills and capabilities of its staff and encourages them to create, innovate, and adopt excellence as a solid corporate culture and daily work behaviour.

DEWA strives to support its staff in their careers and personal lives. It is responsible for providing them with the needed tools to become effective partners in shaping the future. DEWA is committed to investing in its human resources as it believes they are the key factor to success and continuous excellence. They also help DEWA keep pace with rapid changes to maintain its excellence in anticipating and shaping the future. DEWA is committed to building the capacity of its staff, and enhance their loyalty. This is through workshops, seminars and activities that share knowledge and experiences," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, noted that DEWA is one of the largest government organisations that attract Emiratis and is committed to developing their capabilities. DEWA’s Emiratisation reached 87.9 per cent in senior management. DEWA is also committed to providing a resilient, inclusive, and qualified environment for People of Determination that helps them unleash their full potential.

