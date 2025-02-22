DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025)

DUBAI, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the second cycle of the CleanTech Innovators Exhibition from 24 to 26 February 2025.

This is part of DEWA’s participation in the ‘UAE Innovates 2025’. Cleantech Innovators features an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies, solutions and innovations that contribute to the push to build a sustainable future.

It also features specialised seminars with the participation of local and global experts and speakers.

Cleantech Innovators showcases the innovations of key local and international experts, professionals, entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

It further highlights the latest solutions and innovations in green hydrogen, sustainability, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), solar power and energy storage technologies, as well as sectors that play a vital role in combating climate change.

“The Sustainability and Innovation Centre plays a positive role in supporting DEWA's efforts to consolidate the UAE and Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and innovators.

This is by strengthening co-operation between government and private sector companies, innovators, investors, stakeholders and start-ups to encourage innovation and projects that will accelerate net-zero and the energy transition.

DEWA is further intensifying its efforts during ‘UAE Innovates 2025’ to expand opportunities to utilise technology in the clean and renewable energy sector, and to promote practices that will foster a culture of innovation as the cornerstone of anticipating and shaping a more sustainable future,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said: “The Sustainability and Innovation Centre is a global platform to learn about state-of-the-art clean and renewable energy innovations.

The first cycle of the CleanTech Innovators was a great success and celebrated sustainability-supporting innovations in various vital areas and sectors.”

During ‘UAE Innovates 2025’, DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre is also organising several activities including the CleanTech Connect Programme, which includes prominent speakers, as well as the CleanTech Hackathon.

