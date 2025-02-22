DEWA Organises 2nd Cycle Of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 08:01 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025)
DUBAI, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the second cycle of the CleanTech Innovators Exhibition from 24 to 26 February 2025.
This is part of DEWA’s participation in the ‘UAE Innovates 2025’. Cleantech Innovators features an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies, solutions and innovations that contribute to the push to build a sustainable future.
It also features specialised seminars with the participation of local and global experts and speakers.
Cleantech Innovators showcases the innovations of key local and international experts, professionals, entrepreneurs and industry leaders.
It further highlights the latest solutions and innovations in green hydrogen, sustainability, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), solar power and energy storage technologies, as well as sectors that play a vital role in combating climate change.
“The Sustainability and Innovation Centre plays a positive role in supporting DEWA's efforts to consolidate the UAE and Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and innovators.
This is by strengthening co-operation between government and private sector companies, innovators, investors, stakeholders and start-ups to encourage innovation and projects that will accelerate net-zero and the energy transition.
DEWA is further intensifying its efforts during ‘UAE Innovates 2025’ to expand opportunities to utilise technology in the clean and renewable energy sector, and to promote practices that will foster a culture of innovation as the cornerstone of anticipating and shaping a more sustainable future,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.
Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said: “The Sustainability and Innovation Centre is a global platform to learn about state-of-the-art clean and renewable energy innovations.
The first cycle of the CleanTech Innovators was a great success and celebrated sustainability-supporting innovations in various vital areas and sectors.”
During ‘UAE Innovates 2025’, DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre is also organising several activities including the CleanTech Connect Programme, which includes prominent speakers, as well as the CleanTech Hackathon.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru
UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day
Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents
Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, business partnerships3 minutes ago
-
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle4 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research4 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expansion of integrated co ..4 minutes ago
-
Italy's Inflation in January up to 1.5%: ISTAT4 minutes ago
-
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios5 minutes ago
-
Indonesia advocates for ethical AI5 minutes ago
-
Green Climate Fund grants $103.2 million to boost Early Warnings for All5 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 20255 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition5 minutes ago
-
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru5 minutes ago