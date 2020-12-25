UrduPoint.com
DEWA Organises Digital Transformation Webinar With IEEE

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has organised a webinar on Digital Transformation in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE).

More than 190 employees from different divisions attended the webinar.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to improve the capabilities and knowledge of its employees and build future leaders.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to provide a working environment that encourages staff to create, innovate, and develop their skills to keep pace with the latest changes based on the highest standards of efficiency and excellence. This ensures the speed and agility of DEWA’s response to technical and digital challenges, to effectively deal with them.

"DEWA is building a new digital future for Dubai in key areas that align with DEWA’s objectives. This is part of the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that’s 10 years ahead of all other cities in government innovation, and reformation of traditional work mechanisms. Through Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, we are redefining the concept of utilities and creating a new digital future, so DEWA becomes the premier digital organisation in the world; with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage and the expansion of AI and digital services," said Al Tayer.

During the webinar, Dr Roberto Saracco, Digital Reality Co-Chair of the Future Direction Committee of the IEEE, highlighted the digital transformation and its different applications, and the role of digital twins in driving digital transformation. The participating employees praised DEWA’s efforts to swiftly adapt to changes, improve their knowledge, and update them with the latest developments.

DEWA’s state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and its keeping pace with the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies are accelerating and automating customers’ and employees’ procedures.

DEWA provides all its services on several digital channels that help customers complete their transactions anytime and anywhere. This saves them time and effort. The Smart Office, launched by DEWA in 2015 for its staff, comprises about 200 services. These include internal approvals, enabling employees to draft, document, and follow up on official documents to get the required approvals through its Smart Document feature

