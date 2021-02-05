UrduPoint.com
DEWA Organises Hiking Trip At Hatta

Fri 05th February 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised a 13 km hiking trip at Hatta, as part of its efforts to encourage society members to follow a healthy lifestyle and promote the region as a prominent tourist destination in Dubai.

Trained mountain guides who hold First Aid certificates led the trip, which included 120 employees.

The trip also included kayaking and a traditional Emirati lunch at the old Hatta fields, while maintaining social distancing and all precautionary measures.

"DEWA strives to provide a healthy and positive work environment that enhances teamwork and strengthens relationships among staff from various departments to get to know each other outside working hours. This enhances their loyalty and positively affects their professional and personal lives. This is part of DEWA’s social responsibility and commitment to achieve the wise leadership’s vision to make sports part of our society.

DEWA attaches great importance to Hatta and works to promote it as a destination for sports and tourism. This supports the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a world-class touristic environment in Hatta, especially after His Highness launched the ‘Dubai Summit’ and ‘Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls’ projects, which will be implemented by DEWA," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"DEWA considers its staff as the backbone for all its achievements and success. It is committed to supporting them to achieve a work-life balance. It also encourages them to participate in sports and make physical activity part of their daily lives," said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources.

