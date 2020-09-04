DEWA organises online awareness campaign of its smart and inclusive services for People of Determination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has launched an awareness campaign through its website, email and social media.

The campaign focuses on creating awareness among People of Determination, PoD, about DEWA’s smart and inclusive services, its ease of use including the smart devices at its customer happiness centres which have been transformed into self-service centres. This is part of DEWA’s CSR strategy to provide an inclusive environment for all customers to easily access its services.

The campaign is an extension of the workshops that DEWA had organised in 2019 at its Customer Happiness Centres in collaboration with the Dubai Club for People of Determination. DEWA also organised home visits to help PoD to access all its services, and to familiarise and facilitate these initiatives for them. DEWA also got great feedback to enhance future services.

"At DEWA, we work according to a clear strategy to empower and include people of determination. This is in accordance with the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for People of Determination and their families, and the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a city that is friendly for People of Determination by 2020. DEWA launches inspiring and useful initiatives for employees and People of Determination customers. This is part of an integrated programme that takes several aspects into consideration to provide them easy access to its smart services, whether online or at the customer happiness centres. DEWA has 4,458 employees trained to deal with people of determination and 22 employees hold sign language diplomas," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"DEWA attaches great importance to PoD, who are an integral and vital part of society. This is part of its efforts to make Dubai the happiest city in the world. Including and empowering them is a major part of DEWA’s PoD strategy. DEWA provides many smart and inclusive services, such as the Ash’ir video service using sign language, for those with hearing disabilities to communicate directly with our customer care centres. The Hayak written and visual communication service is available on our website and smart app around the clock," said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources at DEWA and Chairman of DEWA’s Advisory Council for People of Determination.