DEWA organises online workshop on new rules of digital business strategies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, organised an interactive online workshop in collaboration with Arthur D. Little, one of the largest global management consultancies; on Digital Transformation, its challenges and the new rules of digital business strategies as well as the best ways to transform from traditional ways to innovation at large organisations.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and all members of DEWA’s Digital Transformation Steering Committee participated in the workshop.

Professor Robert Austin, a former professor at Harvard and a specialist at business technology and digital transformation strategies, presented a series of digital transformation experiences at large international organisations to highlight the lessons learned, the best practices and global experiences in digital transformation.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s commitment to enhance the new digital future of Dubai in key areas aligned with DEWA’s objectives. This is part of the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities through government innovation and the reformation of traditional work mechanisms.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA’s leadership in innovation, disruptive technologies, smart grids, digital transformation, automation, cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence, AI, have made it one of the most prestigious organisations in the world.

"Through Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, we strive to redefine the concept of utilities and create a new digital future for Dubai, to become the premier digital organisation in the world; with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage and the expansion of AI and digital services. Our Digital DEWA strategic partnerships contribute to making Dubai the city of the future, enhance the UAE’s position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and achieve a national economy based on knowledge, innovation and future technologies. This aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071, to make the UAE the best country in the world. We also launched Infra X, the IT and telecommunications arm of Digital DEWA, which supports smart and digital services from DEWA and its subsidiaries," said Al Tayer.

DEWA signed a number of global partnerships with major technology organisations to support shaping the future. This enhances its leadership among major international utilities. DEWA is also the first government utility to join the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum, WEF, as a partner. DEWA is also the first public utility in the world to form a strategic partnership with Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research Lab; and is the first utility in the world and the first organisation outside the US to participate in microsoft’s Quantum programme.