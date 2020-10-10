UrduPoint.com
DEWA Organises Seminars, Workshops For Suppliers And SMEs At WETEX And Dubai Solar Show 2020

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:30 PM

DEWA organises seminars, workshops for suppliers and SMEs at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has set up virtual seminars and workshops for suppliers and owners of SMEs during the 22nd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, and the 5th Dubai Solar Show, DSS.

DEWA organises this annually under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of DEWA. DEWA is organising the 3D WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show virtually this year from 26th to 28th October, 2020.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, talked about the importance of the strategic relationship that brings DEWA together with suppliers, and developing competitive advantages by managing their relationships effectively and transparently.

This will effectively deal with risk management challenges, achieve the sustainability of supply operations, and reduce expenses; making suppliers and all stakeholders happy.

"DEWA works to raise awareness amongst all stakeholders and involve them in achieving the vision of the wise leadership, and making Dubai a global centre for clean energy and green economy. WETEX and DSS provide an exceptional opportunity to bring together suppliers, business owners, SMEs and investors globally, to view the latest solutions and innovative technologies in water, clean and renewable energy, environment, oil and gas, environmental sustainability, and preventing the waste of natural resources," Al Tayer added.

Over the three days of WETEX and DSS, the water hall will host workshops, seminars and discussion sessions.

