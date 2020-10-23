DEWA organises sessions, panel discussions for Dubai Solar Show

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, will hold a group of virtual sessions and panel discussions during the 5th Dubai Solar Show, DSS, which is held in conjunction with the 22nd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX.

DEWA is organising the WETEX and DSS 2020 on a virtual platform under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of DEWA.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, said that the exceptional 3D WETEX and DSS is the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa. It enables access to a larger number of visitors without travelling. WETEX and DSS is an important forum that brings together companies, public and private organisations, thousands of exhibitors, participants, officials and decision makers in several areas. These include energy, water, renewable energy, green economy, smart cities, innovation, environment, waste management and green buildings. This enables them to sign contracts and build partnerships. It also helps them learn about the market needs and the latest solutions in reducing carbon emissions.

WETEX and DSS provide an opportunity for attending a large number of seminars and specialised workshops to discuss the latest technologies and solutions in oil and gas, clean and renewable power generation as well as grids, he added The panel discussions will discuss several topics, including the future of energy, enhancing the resilience of renewable energy companies and assets during and post the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest innovations and renewable energy projects.

The first day of the three-day exhibition will comprise four panel discussions. The first is on accelerating solar power development in the Middle East and North Africa. The next is creating stimulus for the worldwide renewable energy industry to grow and abate climate change. Another is on the contracting and changing legal landscape and dealing with health risks.

The final discussions will be on the legal perspective for the COVID-19 response for renewable industry; utilities of the future- innovation, and customer-centrism and data.

On the second day, DEWA will organise a round table discussion with several CEOs and four panel discussions. These will cover designing and building competitive solar power projects; maintenance and operation of renewable energy assets using data; advancing deep retrofit buildings in the UAE and the region to become green buildings; and hybrid and energy storage to achieve grid resilience and generate reliable energy.

The third day discussions will highlight the latest innovations in electric vehicles and their infrastructure; the development of solar photovoltaic panels; presentations by DEWA’s Innovation Centre, and seminars on technical and project updates of decentralised solar power; decarbonising industry and transport using green hydrogen; and recycling solar photovoltaic panels.