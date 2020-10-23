UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Organises Sessions, Panel Discussions For Dubai Solar Show

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 06:15 PM

DEWA organises sessions, panel discussions for Dubai Solar Show

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, will hold a group of virtual sessions and panel discussions during the 5th Dubai Solar Show, DSS, which is held in conjunction with the 22nd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX.

DEWA is organising the WETEX and DSS 2020 on a virtual platform under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of DEWA.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, said that the exceptional 3D WETEX and DSS is the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa. It enables access to a larger number of visitors without travelling. WETEX and DSS is an important forum that brings together companies, public and private organisations, thousands of exhibitors, participants, officials and decision makers in several areas. These include energy, water, renewable energy, green economy, smart cities, innovation, environment, waste management and green buildings. This enables them to sign contracts and build partnerships. It also helps them learn about the market needs and the latest solutions in reducing carbon emissions.

WETEX and DSS provide an opportunity for attending a large number of seminars and specialised workshops to discuss the latest technologies and solutions in oil and gas, clean and renewable power generation as well as grids, he added The panel discussions will discuss several topics, including the future of energy, enhancing the resilience of renewable energy companies and assets during and post the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest innovations and renewable energy projects.

The first day of the three-day exhibition will comprise four panel discussions. The first is on accelerating solar power development in the Middle East and North Africa. The next is creating stimulus for the worldwide renewable energy industry to grow and abate climate change. Another is on the contracting and changing legal landscape and dealing with health risks.

The final discussions will be on the legal perspective for the COVID-19 response for renewable industry; utilities of the future- innovation, and customer-centrism and data.

On the second day, DEWA will organise a round table discussion with several CEOs and four panel discussions. These will cover designing and building competitive solar power projects; maintenance and operation of renewable energy assets using data; advancing deep retrofit buildings in the UAE and the region to become green buildings; and hybrid and energy storage to achieve grid resilience and generate reliable energy.

The third day discussions will highlight the latest innovations in electric vehicles and their infrastructure; the development of solar photovoltaic panels; presentations by DEWA’s Innovation Centre, and seminars on technical and project updates of decentralised solar power; decarbonising industry and transport using green hydrogen; and recycling solar photovoltaic panels.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Technology Electricity Water UAE Dubai Oil Vehicles Rashid Middle East Gas 2020 Market Post Industry

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

6 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

21 minutes ago

All set to celebrate 73rd Founding Anniversary of ..

3 minutes ago

12 arrested, stolen motorbike, narcotics recovered ..

3 minutes ago

FHP to be developed as state-of-the-art mental hea ..

3 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super League-2020 trophies unveiling c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.