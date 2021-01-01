DEWA organises training and brainstorming session for Employees of Determination and their families

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 1st January 2021 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has organised a training and brainstorming session for Employees of Determination and their families. This is part of its efforts to achieve the government vision of including and empowering People of Determination.

The session is one of DEWA’s regular meetings to promote communication and learn about their views and recommendations to empower them at the workplace and society, promote their happiness, as well as support and help them avoid any negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their physical and mental health.

During the sessions, DEWA staff listened to the suggestions of families of Employees of Determination on equipping the buildings, facilities, and services across the workplace of their sons and daughters. Families also receive information on protecting People of Determination from COVID-19, and how to offer them with psychological support.

"DEWA is committed to the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination in line with the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families. It also supports the ‘My Community... A City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a friendly city for People of Determination. DEWA includes and empowers People of Determination through four pillars: Employees; Customers; Society; and Partners. We do this by providing an accessible and resilient flexible environment that helps Employees of Determination unleash their potential and prove their capabilities. We also launch many social initiatives and smart solutions that promote the inclusion of People of Determination in society," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"In 2019, DEWA managed to achieve strategic and operational indicators in inclusive employment thanks to its efforts and its regularly updated strategy. DEWA has made significant achievements in this area, such as renovating all of its buildings and facilities to meet the Dubai Universal Design Code 100%. It has launched 16 channels to recruit, as well as create a database for, job seeking People of Determination. DEWA currently employs 25 People of Determination across seven divisions. In 2019, the Employees of Determination happiness at DEWA was 99%, and the happiness of their families was 95%," said Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.

The session covered several topics, including health and safety measures followed by DEWA to protect and support Employees of Determination. It also covered facilities and equipment offered by DEWA to promote their capacity to work productively, both at the workplace and while working remotely equally with others. It also covered DEWA’s Human Resources inclusive policies and procedures to promote happiness, and include and empower Employees of Determination at work and in society. The session also introduced the basics of Emirati sign language.

In addition to regular meetings and brainstorming sessions, DEWA offers numerous services to support and empower Employees of Determination, promote their productivity and physical and mental health and include them in the work environment and in society. These include the Absher initiative, with dedicated and trained staff in the Human Resources department to support Employees of Determination at work. Another is the Estisharati Service, which provides them with psychological support and the skills necessary to manage personal and work-related stress.

The People of Determination Legal Advisor initiative and the Sadiqi initiative provides offers support from their colleagues at work. DEWA has 4,458 employees trained to support People of Determination, and 22 of them have Diplomas in Sign Language.