DEWA organises virtual Sustainability Leadership Conference in collaboration with Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the 4th Sustainability Leadership Conference virtually, in collaboration with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), as part of DEWA’s Virtual Sustainability Week.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, inaugurated the conference, which brought together a large number of sustainability experts and specialists.

The conference discussed several topics related to sustainability, such as recovering from crises, economic and social resilience in fighting COVID-19, lessons learnt from business leaders, and a masterclass in innovation, in addition to panel discussions with prominent leaders, experts and specialists.

In his opening speech, Al Tayer said that the conference is part of the shared vision of DEWA and CISL to consolidate the concept of sustainability. Al Tayer commended the CISL team for their continuous collaboration and especially thanked Dame Polly Courtice, DBE, LVO, Director, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, for her efforts since the establishment of the Institute over 30 years ago. Today, it is a global platform for excellence in sustainability.

"Organising the conference during DEWA’s Virtual Sustainability Week is part of our ongoing efforts to support the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to balance economic development with the environment. We are guided by this vision to launch initiatives that make sustainable achievements. As we have learned from our wise leadership, we strive to turn challenges into promising opportunities. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, DEWA continued to implement its sustainable projects and initiatives in line with its plan to increase the share of clean and renewable energy. This supports the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. We also employ digital transformation, smart grids, and the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Al Tayer said.

He noted that DEWA is currently implementing key strategic clean and renewable projects, including the 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

When completed, the solar park will reduce 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year. The 950MW 4th phase uses both Concentrated Solar Power and photovoltaic technologies and will have the largest thermal energy storage capacity in the world.

DEWA is also implementing the 900MW 5th phase of the solar park with photovoltaic solar panels, as well as the 250MW pumped-storage power station in Hatta, which is the first of its kind in the region.

In 2020, DEWA inaugurated major solar power projects including the 800MW 3rd phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This phase has increased clean energy capacity’s share in Dubai to nine percent, exceeding the targets of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide seven percent by 2020. DEWA also inaugurated the Innovation Centre and the Research and Development Centre in the solar park. Both projects will contribute to promoting the UAE’s position in clean and renewable energy.

"In recognition of its efforts in sustainability, DEWA received several local and international prestigious awards, including the European Foundation for Quality Management’s UN Sustainable Development Goals Challenge 2021. DEWA eliminated its paper use and received the 100 percent Paperless Stamp from Smart Dubai. DEWA’s adoption of the latest technologies has helped it to prevent using more than 22 million pieces of paper in 2020. This made financial savings of over AED85 million, as well as saving 2,700 trees that would have been used to produce this. DEWA also works to increase the efficiency of its power and water plants. It has recorded one of the lowest water losses in the world of 5.1 percent," Al Tayer said in conclusion.

"This CEO Forum could not have come at a more important time as we emerge from the pandemic into a critical decade for action. The title says it all: we need resilience and sustainability at a time of transformation. This Forum aims to inspire those leaders across sectors who can shape, inspire and enable the future we want," said Dame Polly Courtice.