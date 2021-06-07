DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 2020 Dubai on 5th October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced it will organise the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show from 5th to 7th October 2021, at Expo 2020 Dubai. DEWA is the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The announcement was made by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show. Al Tayer said that the annual exhibition supports the sustainable development of the UAE and consolidates Dubai’s position as a pioneering global hub for clean energy and a green economy.

Al Tayer commented, "The exhibition underlines Dubai’s commitment to supporting global efforts to increase the share of clean and renewable energy and achieve sustainability with its environmental, social and economic aspects.

It also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy.

He noted that WETEX and Dubai Solar Show is an annual event for companies and organisations from the energy, water, environment, oil, gas, green development and related sectors from the region and the world to display their solutions and products and learn about the latest technologies and innovations.

Al Tayer said that organising the exhibition at Expo 2020 Dubai is an important opportunity for exhibitors to promote their products and services and meet decision-makers and investors from around the world, to make deals and build partnerships. They can also learn about current and future projects and market needs as well as explore opportunities to take part in solar power projects and programmes in the region.