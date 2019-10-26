UrduPoint.com
DEWA Outperforms In 'getting Electricity' Indicators In World Bank’s Report

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has maintained its first global ranking, for the third consecutive year, with scores of 100 percent in all 'Getting Electricity' indicators in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report. The report measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world.

The Authority received 100 percent scores in the procedures required to obtain an electricity connection and making it easier for customers. It also achieved 100 percent in the time needed to complete each procedure.

Moreover, DEWA has reduced time needed for electricity connections to seven days. In the costs associated with each criteria, the Authority waived the connection costs and security deposit for industrial and commercial projects requiring loads of up to 150 kilowatts, resulting in a score of 100 percent as well.

"DEWA has always adopted ambitious strategies that have contributed to the UAE’s energy and water sector to achieve global leading positions," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

