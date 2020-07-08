DEWA participates in launch of ‘AI Procurement in a Box’ toolkit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has participated in launching the ''AI Procurement in a Box'' toolkit in collaboration with the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE, C4IR UAE.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to support using Artificial Intelligence, AI, technologies in government work. The toolkit provides advanced mechanisms for government procurement of AI technologies. The set of tools help government organisations manage the procurement of AI efficiently and competently, with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and AI ethics.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, commended the efforts of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the C4IR UAE in developing the toolkit. He emphasised DEWA’s commitment to adopting and developing the best standards and practices in procurement management to improve government work.

"The UAE is a pioneer in adopting AI technologies, and a global role model in using the latest tools and technologies in government work.

At DEWA, we are committed to exchanging expertise and best practices that accelerate digital transformation and enhance the use of disruptive technologies in all areas of government work. This contributes to achieving the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which aims to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and increase its contribution to a knowledge-based national economy that depends on innovation and future technological application,'' said Al Tayer.

''The ‘AI Procurement in a Box’ will contribute to expanding government adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies including AI. It also enhances the competitiveness and efficiency of government organisations, as it provides a reliable tool to manage AI procurement, which is a key pillar to enhance their digital transformation," he added.

DEWA is the first government organisation to collaborate with C4IR UAE, to develop standards to govern procurement of AI technologies.