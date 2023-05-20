UrduPoint.com

DEWA Participates In Leaders Of Change Programme For Second Consecutive Year

Published May 20, 2023

DEWA participates in Leaders of Change programme for second consecutive year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating for the second consecutive year in the Emirates Nature-WWF Leaders of Change Programme in cooperation with the World Nature Fund.

This is part of DEWA's efforts to encourage employees to volunteer and enhance their personal and professional skills.

This year, 100 male and female employees from various divisions are participating. The programme includes training sessions, field visits and interactive activities in different parts of the UAE to raise awareness of the participants and refine their experiences in many areas, including climate action, preserving the environment, reducing carbon footprint and excellence in environmental work.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to supporting national initiatives and events aimed at promoting volunteering which is rooted in Emirati society, and giving back to society, in addition to raising the level of environmental awareness among social and institutional circles, while encouraging environmentally-friendly practices and protecting wildlife. Al Tayer praised the increasing turnout of DEWA’s employees to participate in voluntary community programmes, and their keenness to support DEWA’s efforts to enhance society happiness and become role models of outstanding national action in all fields.

“We strive to spread a culture of sustainability among our employees and members of society to achieve a balance between development and the environment. This also helps us bequeath a sustainable legacy that is not limited to sustainable infrastructure and services, but also includes practices based on sustainability, and correcting irresponsible behaviour that harms the environment. Between 2013 and 2022, DEWA launched more than 380 community initiatives, through which its employees recorded 206,560 volunteering hours in humanitarian and community initiatives, benefiting 50,458,396 people in the UAE and abroad,” Al Tayer added.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, stated, “Leaders of Change is the UAE’s first digitally-led initiative that mobilises civil society to act for nature. Our projects and activities empower volunteers to create change on the ground and contribute towards the UAE’s global sustainability and environmental goals. We are delighted that DEWA is continuing its support and participation in the programme and warmly welcome the larger group of DEWA employees to our community of change-makers."

