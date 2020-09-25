DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by Institute of the Future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has participated in the online Ten-Year Forecast summit organised by the US-based Institute for the Future, from 14 to 25th September.

The summit features seminars, discussion sessions, and interactive workshops on anticipating and shaping the future and new tools for learning about future signs and trends.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, outlined DEWA’s intent to share experiences and knowledge with pioneering organisations in innovation and future shaping. This raises its position as an organisation that leads in anticipating and shaping the future. It also supports Dubai’s progress in leading the future by reworking the traditional concepts of work mechanisms to suit the rapid global changes and strengthen Dubai’s position as an incubator for creativity and a beacon of innovation to ensure we are at the forefront of cities that anticipate and shape the future. This is part of the government’s strategies, including the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the best country in the world, and the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities.

"We work in line with the directives of the wise leadership to anticipate the future of strategic sectors based on sound scientific foundations and a clear vision that anticipates future challenges and turns them into promising opportunities.

DEWA has strategic partnerships with prominent organisations around the world including the Institute of the Future, and the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum, WEF, to benefit from the latest tools to anticipate the future, and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. This includes disruptive technologies to develop the energy and water sectors," said Al Tayer.

Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA, participated in a seminar on DEWA’s experiences in anticipating and shaping the future.

He discussed DEWA’s rapid progress in this area and the Digital DEWA initiative, DEWA’s digital arm, to redefine the concept of utilities and create a new digital future for Dubai, to become the premier digital organisation in the world; with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage and the expansion of artificial intelligence and digital services.

He also talked about the Future Shaping Framework, developed by DEWA to anticipate and shape the future of the energy and water sectors. He also discussed DEWA’s resilient and innovative strategies within an integrated framework that includes short, medium, and long-term plans implemented according to specific mechanisms. This ensures keeping pace with rapid changes in DEWA’s different work areas