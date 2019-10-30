UrduPoint.com
DEWA Partners With Brand Dubai To Transform Dubai Into An Open Museum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

DEWA partners with Brand Dubai to transform Dubai into an open museum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has signed an agreement with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, to implement projects that enhance the aesthetic ambience of Dubai.

The move supports the shared vision and integrated strategies of both organisations to enrich the cultural and urban landscape of Dubai.

According to the agreement, a number of creative projects and artworks will be implemented in buildings and facilities that belong to DEWA in key locations in Dubai.

"We are committed to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to convert Dubai into an open museum that shows Dubai’s unique character as one of the world’s fastest growing and culturally diverse cities. We are pleased to partner with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, to beautify Dubai’s landscape.

This will be done by painting murals on the walls of a number of DEWA’s sub-stations. These murals will show the cultural achievements, diversity and character of Dubai as a city that celebrates culture and the arts, and where authenticity integrates with modernity," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"The agreement with DEWA, which builds on a long-term partnership between the two organisations, is aligned with our strategy of working with key organisations to launch value-added projects that enhance Dubai's profile as a global model for future cities. DEWA has always set an example in supporting quality projects and initiatives focused on infusing a new creative energy into Dubai’s urban ambience," said Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, GDMO.

