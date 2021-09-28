DEWA partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) today announced a partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) that will promote the adoption of advanced technologies to generate greater progress towards energy efficiency and accelerate sustainable energy usage in the industrial sector.

Joining the Summit as a Foundation Partner, DEWA will share its expertise in implementing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and the internet of Things to drive the transition to a low-carbon future while contributing to sustainable and inclusive economic development in the UAE and globally.

Through this partnership, DEWA and GMIS will collaborate to promote the use of advanced energy-saving innovations, including smart applications and meters, and enable greater collaboration between utility providers and industrial enterprises to eliminate energy wastage.

"DEWA’s partnership with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit is a crucial step in strengthening global and regional commitments by leveraging the latest technologies, policies and opportunities to build a more sustainable future for all, and to mitigate climate change," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA's MD and CEO.

"DEWA works in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

DEWA has launched several mega projects such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned production capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030. Clean energy will also come from the Green Hydrogen project and the Hydroelectric Power Station in Hatta. To support the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness, which aims to making Dubai a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities, we launched Digital DEWA, our digital arm, to reshape the concept of utilities and contribute to building a digital future for Dubai and achieving government strategies," added Al Tayer, who will speak at #GMIS2021.

Sustainability and energy efficiency are at the heart of #GMIS2021, which will hold panel sessions, presentations, interactive workshops and networking events on a wide-range of topics, including the future of renewable energy, digital mobility at work, women in leadership, the importance of quantum machine learning and navigating health and safety in a cyber-physical environment.

Badr Al-Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said: "Since its inception, DEWA has laid out a clear vision to adopt disruptive technologies and enable collaboration to drive the transition towards clean and alternative energy sources. GMIS is proud to partner with DEWA, and through this partnership we will strengthen our shared commitment to capitalise on emerging technologies to promote long-term, inclusive economic progress and support the advancement of Sustainable Development Goals."