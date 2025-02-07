DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met with Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of the Project Management Institute (PMI).

The meeting underscored the shared commitment to advancing project management excellence and fostering collaboration in sustainable development.

PMI is a not-for-profit professional membership association for project managers and program managers. PMI was started in 1969 and now has a membership of more than 2.9 million professionals worldwide.

The discussions focused on leveraging PMI’s extensive expertise in project management to enhance DEWA’s initiatives in sustainability, innovation and operational efficiency. Both parties reaffirmed the importance of cultivating a culture of continuous improvement and learning to address the complexities of today’s dynamic environment.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to implementing pioneering projects that align with Dubai’s vision for a sustainable future. He highlighted DEWA’s ongoing efforts to adopt cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in delivering transformative energy solutions.

Al Tayer also highlighted the longstanding partnership between DEWA and PMI, which began in 2010 and has since achieved remarkable growth.

From an initial offering of just three project management courses, the collaboration has expanded to include a comprehensive portfolio of 18 specialised courses. These cover a wide range of topics, including project management, agility and artificial intelligence (AI), underscoring DEWA’s commitment to equipping its project, programme and portfolio managers with advanced knowledge and skills.

As of the end of 2024, a total of 280 DEWA employees have earned the prestigious Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, with an additional 120 professionals obtaining other PMI certifications. These milestones reflect DEWA’s dedication to fostering a culture of excellence in project management.

Looking ahead to 2025, DEWA announced the launch of new training programmes in construction management, AI in project management and agility-focused courses. These initiatives address the evolving needs of the industry and reinforce DEWA’s emphasis on innovative approaches to project execution.

Pierre Le Manh commended DEWA’s leadership in the global energy sector and its unwavering focus on sustainability. He expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations aimed at knowledge sharing and the adoption of best practices in project management. These efforts, he noted, will drive impactful and sustainable outcomes across projects.