DEWA presents 2,071 prizes for winners of Smart Living League 2071

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has wrapped up the Smart Living League 2071, which it launched on its smart app to promote environmental values and educate customers about conservation and adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

DEWA offered valuable prizes to 2,071 winners, reflecting the UAE Centennial 2071.

The League, which attracted nearly 16,900 participants, is derived from the Smart Living initiative. The initiative empowers customers to proactively monitor their electricity and water use, make smart conservation decisions digitally, and resolve any issues causing excessive waste or overuse, without having to contact DEWA.

"As a socially responsible government organisation, DEWA is committed to engaging all society to achieve sustainable development. DEWA is doing this by providing smart services that help them conserve their consumption, encourage them to reduce waste, and introduce them to different ways of protecting natural resources, for generations to come. This is in accordance with the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. DEWA adopts innovation, Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Big Data to develop its services according to the highest standards of efficiency, effectiveness, and sustainability; empowering customers to enhance the efficiency of their electricity and water consumption. This reduces the carbon footprint and achieves the Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce 30 percent of electricity and water demand by 2030, and DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The Smart Living initiative has made considerable progress since its launch last year. This year, DEWA received the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services Flag 2020. It also won a Global business Excellence Award 2021 for Outstanding Innovation from Awards Intelligence in the UK.

The initiative achieved significant success as over 900,000 customers have benefited from it since its launch in July 2020 to 30th April, 2021. The initiative provides a digital control dashboard to monitor consumption through the smart app or website, as well as providing tips and proactive plans to conserve usage and outline proactive plans.

The initiative uses a proactive mechanism to interact with customers who have smart electricity and water meters. It enables them to monitor their consumption and get daily, monthly, and annual reports. Through the ‘My Sustainable Living’ programme, the initiative enables customers to compare their monthly electricity and water use with the average consumption of similar homes.

It also offers customers discounts on DEWA Store to use energy- and water-saving devices and improve their control of their electricity and water. Using its Away Mode, the initiative allows DEWA to send consumption details to customers by email on a daily or weekly basis when they activate the offer while they are travelling, or areaway from their homes.

The initiative also includes the auto-scheduling feature to make an appointment for a technical team to visit, with real-time updates on the status of the request.