DEWA presents an exceptional simulated reality experience with its virtual WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 19th September 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority uses the latest smart technologies to provide a simulated 3D virtual environment at the 22nd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment exhibition (WETEX) and the 5th Dubai Solar Show. The 3D Virtual platform will allow visitors and exhibitors from all over the world to participate, without the need to travel.

"DEWA provides innovative solutions and transforms challenges into new opportunities for excellence to provide an exceptional WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which is held under his directives; and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA. Both events have adapted to the current precautionary measures implemented in most countries because of COVID-19, proving once again that the word ‘impossible’ is not in our dictionary," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

During the first-of-their-kind exhibitions in the middle East and North Africa (MENA), DEWA provides a 3D virtual stand for each exhibitor with their branding and screen to display videos.

The stand also displays the company’s information, brochure, and presentations.

This enables them to display their products to suit their needs innovatively. DEWA also allows up to three virtual exhibitors to log onto each stand for live chats with visitors. To create a live atmosphere, visitors and exhibitors can choose an interactive avatar to visit the platforms and participate in workshops, meetings, and seminars using the latest smart, including voice or video communication.

Exhibiting companies can also use a meeting room dedicated for each platform, and communicate with experts through the free B2B and B2G service. Visitors and exhibitors can choose an interactive avatar to journey through the platform and participate in workshops, meetings and seminars, in addition to live chat and video conferencing.

The two exhibitions provide an essential opportunity for public and private sector institutions to reach thousands of exhibitors, participants, officials and decision-makers in the energy, water, renewable energy, environment and sustainability sectors to make deals and build partnerships, as well as to identify market needs, especially in light of the growing reliance on renewable energy technologies in Dubai, the UAE, and the region.