DEWA promotes best practices, success stories on UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network website

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced sharing its best practices and success stories in supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)s 2030 through an initiative entitled "SDG Action".

This step underlines its global excellence and continuous efforts to achieve the wise leadership vision to build a more sustainable environment as well as develop long-term solutions to challenges in accordance with the UN SDGs. SDG Action is a publishing initiative (both online and hard copy) launched by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) to support the United Nations’ Decade of Action – the global effort to mobilise governments, businesses and civil society to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The website (sdg-action.org) targets sustainability practitioners from all sectors and attracts around 15,000 readers monthly from across the world. DEWA’s articles have been published in both the online and printed editions, alongside contributions from world-renowned experts.

The hard copy edition was launched in 2021 in conjunction with global events such as the SDGs edition in July (for the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development) the Climate Action edition in October (for COP26). These publications were also distributed in relevant events and talks.

Since 2016, DEWA has strived to align its efforts with the SDGs according to an approach that helps it achieve them effectively. DEWA has reviewed all 169 targets to identify those it is best placed to contribute to in the short, medium, and long term in addition to promoting triple-bottom line sustainability. This is through adopting the best global practices as well as sustainable and integrated solutions. DEWA prioritised six goals to achieve as a pioneering utility for the water and energy sectors.

These are Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation; Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth; Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production; and Goal 13: Climate Action.

"At DEWA, all our strategies and plans are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote Dubai’s position as a global capital for sustainability. As members of the UN Global Compact, we support the UN’s role in achieving the SDGs. Our plans, initiatives, and programmes align with the UN SDGs. DEWA achieved significant results in the Sustainability Culture Indicator with an average of 91.2 percent in 2020, exceeding the global average for corporates. It is based on the principles of achieving sustainability, strategic commitment, innovation in the field of sustainability, training, and raising awareness regarding sustainability," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"This achievement crowns our relentless efforts to support the UAE in achieving the UN SDGs 2030 and our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. During this period, there is an urging need to mobilise global efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and promote efforts to overcome poverty, inequality, climate change, in addition to developing strategic and vital sectors," Al Tayer added.

"DEWA plays a pioneering role in protecting the environment through increasing the use of clean and renewable energy as part of its social responsibility and commitment to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050," Al Tayer said.