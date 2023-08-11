Open Menu

DEWA Qualifies Youth To Achieve Sustainable Development And Bright And Green Future

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 03:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is keen to empower and qualify the youth in order to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development and a bright and green future.

On the occasion of International Youth Day, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “We invest in the youth energies and passion and provide them with the necessary tools and experiences. We encourage them to innovate and create, and maintain their persistence to reach the highest levels of excellence in all fields. This supports them to continue the journey of growth and prosperity, in order to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development and a bright and green future.

"DEWA is maximising its efforts to engage the youth, listen to their opinions, and empower them with knowledge, technology, skills, and opportunities. We support their climate initiatives so they can play their role as real partners in the development of the UAE and raise the UAE’s flag high in all international forums, and support DEWA’s leadership as one of the most prominent utilities in the world.

"This is in line with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE under the theme ‘Today for Tomorrow’, and with the ongoing preparations for the UAE to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), the largest international climate event, at Expo City Dubai in November.

This also aligns with the great interest that the wise leadership attaches to investing in people, especially the youth. The UAE has been a pioneer in championing a pioneering climate role for youth for the first time in the history of COP since its inception.”

The total workforce at DEWA includes 2,956 young employees aged between 18 and 35 years; comprising 27.4% of staff. There are 2,072 young male and female Emirati employees, representing 18.9% of the total number of employees. DEWA is committed to refining Emirati competencies and young talents and developing the capabilities of the next generation of sustainability leaders and young innovators.

This is achieved through the DEWA academy and our partnerships with several notable universities and research centres worldwide. DEWA has also launched various innovative programmes that promote research and development among the youth, such as Al Baheth programme; Cleantech Youth programme; Tatweer Collaboration Programme; and more. In addition, we support DEWA’s Youth Council and its role in creating communication bridges with the youth and encouraging their positive participation at all levels.

