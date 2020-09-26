DEWA receives 10 local and international awards in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced on Saturday that it has received 10 local and international prestigious awards in 2020 so far.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA’s success is a result of the visionary leadership who wanted the UAE to be number one globally in all areas.

He added that DEWA’s achievements underline the competitiveness of Dubai and its global position. "DEWA has done this by anticipating the future; using scientific planning, innovation, and a state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets the highest international standards. This is in addition to providing electricity and water services using the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, and disruptive technologies that deliver the highest levels of availability, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability," Al Tayer went on to say.

DEWA academy received the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Education-Supporting Institutions. DEWA Academy is one of the most important and pioneering initiatives that invest in youth and provides vocational qualifications for UAE Nationals.

DEWA also received two of the most important awards in the Global Good Governance, 3G, Awards 2020 from Cambridge IFA in the UK. It received the 3g Leadership Award 2020, and Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer received the 3G Personality of the Year for good governance and sustainability.

DEWA received the US SEAL (Government Sector), (Sustainability, Environment Achievement & Leadership) Awards for Environmental Initiatives due to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer, IPP, model. The Solar Park has a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, with investments of AED 50 billion.

DEWA’s efforts to engage society members in achieving sustainable development won a UK Peer Award for Commitment to Excellence. This was for its initiatives and programmes to engage customers and use the latest technologies at its Customer Happiness Centres. DEWA is the first government organisation to transform its Customer Happiness Centres to self-service centres by 100 percent.

DEWA also received International CSR Excellence awards for Water Saving, Community Commitment, Volunteering, and Partnerships for its Advanced Metering Infrastructure-Water project and Zayed al Khair treatment camp in Bangladesh, and its overall voluntary work, which supports social, economic and environmental development efforts; and the Dubai Building Permit System initiative, DP.

DEWA also won an AI Breakthrough Award for Transactional Robotics Innovation for its virtual employee Rammas.