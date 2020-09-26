UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Receives 10 Local And International Awards In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

DEWA receives 10 local and international awards in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced on Saturday that it has received 10 local and international prestigious awards in 2020 so far.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA’s success is a result of the visionary leadership who wanted the UAE to be number one globally in all areas.

He added that DEWA’s achievements underline the competitiveness of Dubai and its global position. "DEWA has done this by anticipating the future; using scientific planning, innovation, and a state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets the highest international standards. This is in addition to providing electricity and water services using the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, and disruptive technologies that deliver the highest levels of availability, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability," Al Tayer went on to say.

DEWA academy received the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Education-Supporting Institutions. DEWA Academy is one of the most important and pioneering initiatives that invest in youth and provides vocational qualifications for UAE Nationals.

DEWA also received two of the most important awards in the Global Good Governance, 3G, Awards 2020 from Cambridge IFA in the UK. It received the 3g Leadership Award 2020, and Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer received the 3G Personality of the Year for good governance and sustainability.

DEWA received the US SEAL (Government Sector), (Sustainability, Environment Achievement & Leadership) Awards for Environmental Initiatives due to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer, IPP, model. The Solar Park has a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, with investments of AED 50 billion.

DEWA’s efforts to engage society members in achieving sustainable development won a UK Peer Award for Commitment to Excellence. This was for its initiatives and programmes to engage customers and use the latest technologies at its Customer Happiness Centres. DEWA is the first government organisation to transform its Customer Happiness Centres to self-service centres by 100 percent.

DEWA also received International CSR Excellence awards for Water Saving, Community Commitment, Volunteering, and Partnerships for its Advanced Metering Infrastructure-Water project and Zayed al Khair treatment camp in Bangladesh, and its overall voluntary work, which supports social, economic and environmental development efforts; and the Dubai Building Permit System initiative, DP.

DEWA also won an AI Breakthrough Award for Transactional Robotics Innovation for its virtual employee Rammas.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh Electricity Water UAE Dubai Rashid Cambridge United Kingdom UAE Dirham 3G 2020 All From Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Think Tank Pakistan (London) has called for unity ..

9 minutes ago

KIIR webinar slams digital siege in IIOJK, calls f ..

19 minutes ago

'Don’t trust Sheikh Rasheed as he is Devil of Pi ..

29 minutes ago

11 held, narcotics recovered

33 minutes ago

Ehsaas scholarship given to 4140 students of IUB

33 minutes ago

MoF participates in 5th Framework Working Group me ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.